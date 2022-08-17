Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Increases Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 18,855 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,985,000 after buying an additional 342,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 101,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 50,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.37. 113,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,017,695. The company has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.67 and a 200 day moving average of $68.23.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $66,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,490.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $244,908.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $870,312.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $66,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,490.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,970 shares of company stock valued at $597,211. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

