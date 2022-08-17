Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.4% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $1,103,021,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after buying an additional 1,373,656 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,607,000 after buying an additional 643,392 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,439,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 22,481.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 451,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.61. 34,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,444. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The company has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.