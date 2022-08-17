Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 65 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas trimmed its stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Elevance Health comprises about 1.7% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Elevance Health were worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Motco grew its position in Elevance Health by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.30.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.8 %

ELV traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $488.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,069. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $480.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $533.68.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.81 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Further Reading

