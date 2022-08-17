Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 656 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in PayPal were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,334,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 16.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,557 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 144.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 586,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in PayPal by 66,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,024 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. JMP Securities lifted their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.84.

Shares of PYPL traded down $2.80 on Wednesday, reaching $99.28. 246,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,040,534. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.58. The stock has a market cap of $114.82 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $296.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

