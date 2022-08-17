Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Insider Activity at Community West Bancshares

In other Community West Bancshares news, Director John D. Illgen sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $47,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,043.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 5,778 shares of company stock worth $26,922 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community West Bancshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWBC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Community West Bancshares by 44.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $644,000. Institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares Stock Performance

CWBC remained flat at $14.00 during trading on Tuesday. 4,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,624. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89. The firm has a market cap of $121.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.78. Community West Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $12.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Community West Bancshares will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community West Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is 20.13%.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit; and cash management products.

