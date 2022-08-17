Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Short Interest Update

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 481,600 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 447,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 453,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Connect Biopharma Stock Performance

Connect Biopharma stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.43. 138,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,143. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16. Connect Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $26.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Connect Biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma by 5,552.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 103,324 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Connect Biopharma

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNTB shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Connect Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

(Get Rating)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

