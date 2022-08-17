Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $272.19.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,612,813 shares of company stock valued at $391,613,819. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Constellation Brands Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock opened at $248.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

