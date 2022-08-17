Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Short Interest Up 9.9% in July

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 3,630,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 950,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Constellium by 22.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,181,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,524 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Constellium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,144,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Constellium by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,370,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,665,000 after buying an additional 33,213 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 13.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,355,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,395,000 after acquiring an additional 392,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellium by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 2,870,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,415,000 after acquiring an additional 395,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellium stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,600. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.90. Constellium has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $21.59.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 72.41%. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

CSTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

