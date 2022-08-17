CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Price Tops $0.81

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00003469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $39.41 million and $75,855.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,516,030 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

