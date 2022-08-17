Contrasting Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Credo Technology Group and Micron Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credo Technology Group $106.48 million 20.36 -$22.18 million N/A N/A Micron Technology $27.71 billion 2.54 $5.86 billion $8.77 7.28

Micron Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Credo Technology Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credo Technology Group 0 0 8 0 3.00 Micron Technology 2 3 22 0 2.74

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Credo Technology Group and Micron Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.60%. Micron Technology has a consensus target price of $86.54, indicating a potential upside of 35.51%. Given Micron Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Micron Technology is more favorable than Credo Technology Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Credo Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Micron Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 34.2% of Credo Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Micron Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Credo Technology Group and Micron Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credo Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Micron Technology 30.61% 21.91% 16.45%

Summary

Micron Technology beats Credo Technology Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies. The company also offers intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels. The company offers memory products for the cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets, as well as for smartphone and other mobile-device markets; SSDs and component-level solutions for the enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer storage markets; other discrete storage products in component and wafers; and memory and storage products for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. It markets its products through its direct sales force, independent sales representatives, distributors, and retailers; and web-based customer direct sales channel, as well as through channel and distribution partners. Micron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

