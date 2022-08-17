Contrasting ECMOHO (MOHO) & Its Competitors

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO – Get Rating) is one of 41 public companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare ECMOHO to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of ECMOHO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ECMOHO and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECMOHO -42.57% -76.43% -40.85% ECMOHO Competitors -13.22% -41.78% -9.20%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ECMOHO $130.75 million -$55.65 million -0.16 ECMOHO Competitors $17.27 billion $922.44 million -2.28

This table compares ECMOHO and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ECMOHO’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ECMOHO. ECMOHO is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

ECMOHO has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECMOHO’s peers have a beta of 1.00, meaning that their average share price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ECMOHO and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECMOHO 0 0 0 0 N/A ECMOHO Competitors 158 980 3182 45 2.71

As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 43.26%. Given ECMOHO’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ECMOHO has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

ECMOHO peers beat ECMOHO on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

ECMOHO Company Profile

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It sells its products through flagship stores of its brand partners, self-operated branded stores on third-party e-commerce platforms; and other small and medium-sized online and offline retailers. The company is also involved in the provision of bonded area warehousing; online store operating services; and promotion and marketing services to its brand partners and other brand customers. It serves consumers and retailers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

