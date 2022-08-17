Contrasting Holley (NYSE:HLLY) & Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ)

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) and Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Holley shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Holley and Garrett Motion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holley 0 2 5 0 2.71 Garrett Motion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Holley presently has a consensus target price of $10.11, indicating a potential upside of 58.48%.

This table compares Holley and Garrett Motion’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holley $692.85 million 1.10 -$27.14 million $0.06 106.33 Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.00 $313.00 million $3.86 N/A

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than Holley. Garrett Motion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Holley, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Holley and Garrett Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holley 1.29% 23.71% 6.38% Garrett Motion 6.65% -6.89% 6.44%

Risk and Volatility

Holley has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garrett Motion has a beta of 2.55, indicating that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Garrett Motion beats Holley on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Holley

Holley Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software. It also offers wheels, chassis and suspension products, helmets, head and neck restraints, seat belts, firesuits, and electronic control and monitoring systems. The company sells its products under the Holley, Holley EFI, APR, MSD, Flowmaster, Powerteq, Accel, and Simpson brands to retailers directly, as well as through distributors and online channel. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion, Inc. provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability. The company was founded on March 14, 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

