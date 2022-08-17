Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 45,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 624,158 shares.The stock last traded at $11.04 and had previously closed at $10.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.20 to $19.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.58 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 19.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 409.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

