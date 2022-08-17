ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Short Interest Update

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNVVY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 225 ($2.72) in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 285 ($3.44) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 255 ($3.08) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ConvaTec Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.00.

ConvaTec Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CNVVY opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

