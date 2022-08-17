Convex Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $396.51 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $396.51 million and approximately $9.08 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for $5.93 or 0.00025388 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Convex Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00013630 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 93,863,005 coins and its circulating supply is 66,814,703 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance.

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Convex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.