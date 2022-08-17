Convex Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $396.51 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $396.51 million and approximately $9.08 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for $5.93 or 0.00025388 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002289 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00013630 BTC.
Convex Finance Profile
Convex Finance’s total supply is 93,863,005 coins and its circulating supply is 66,814,703 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance.
Buying and Selling Convex Finance
