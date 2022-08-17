Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Receives C$2.98 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.93.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMMC. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at C$1.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$352.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.77.

In related news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 262,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.04, for a total value of C$536,360.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,899,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,325,229.16.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

