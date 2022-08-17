Core Alternative Capital Acquires 410 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1,782.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.29.

Insider Activity

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $104.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.45. The stock has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

