Core Alternative Capital Boosts Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 541.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSX. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 83,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,694. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,694. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,673. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.22. The company has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

