Core Alternative Capital Grows Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3,622.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $827,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Travelers Companies Price Performance

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRV stock opened at $173.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.60. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.