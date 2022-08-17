Core Alternative Capital Has $116,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $66.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

