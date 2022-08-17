Core Alternative Capital Has $141,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 271.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.68.

Insider Activity

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $553.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $502.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $518.07. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

