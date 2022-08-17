Core Alternative Capital Makes New $74,000 Investment in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 820 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTES. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 338.5% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,452,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437,153 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in NetEase by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,505,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,440 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $112,165,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in NetEase by 12,848.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 932,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,889,000 after purchasing an additional 925,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in NetEase in the first quarter worth about $75,836,000. 21.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. Macquarie started coverage on NetEase in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

NetEase Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NTES opened at $93.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.34 and its 200 day moving average is $93.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.62 and a 12-month high of $118.19.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

