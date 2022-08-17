Core Alternative Capital Makes New Investment in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Saltoro Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Berry by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 180,848 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 318,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 103,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry by 1,226.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,613 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 134,638 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry Price Performance

NASDAQ BRY opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. Berry Co. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.30 million, a P/E ratio of 220.56 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73.

Berry Dividend Announcement

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). Berry had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Berry from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Activity at Berry

In other news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $1,169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,862,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,289,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $1,169,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,862,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,289,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,328,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,607,222 shares of company stock worth $18,154,098. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Berry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.