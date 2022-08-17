Core Alternative Capital Purchases 1,262 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 241.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20,171.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 205,748 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 87,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $175.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.39 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.