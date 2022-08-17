Core Alternative Capital Raises Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 738.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.63.

NYSE LOW opened at $214.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.47.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.02. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.23%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

