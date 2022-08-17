Core Alternative Capital Raises Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1,276.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in American Express were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $993,440,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1,051.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $94,636,000 after purchasing an additional 528,228 shares in the last quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $65,170,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after acquiring an additional 320,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

AXP opened at $165.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

