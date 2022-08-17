Core Alternative Capital Raises Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 761.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3,408.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,699,000 after purchasing an additional 437,349 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,142,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

IPG opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.77%.

IPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

