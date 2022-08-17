CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 55,902 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 966,434 shares.The stock last traded at $9.99 and had previously closed at $10.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

CoreCivic Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreCivic

In related news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $264,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,711,618.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lucibeth Mayberry sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $852,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,612,814.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,350. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 110.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 169.2% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. 82.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreCivic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

