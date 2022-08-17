Cormark Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) – Cormark reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Tuesday, August 16th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

HBM has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.44.

HBM opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,409 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -6.06%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

