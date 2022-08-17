Cormark Comments on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a report issued on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.28.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 0.1 %

Insider Activity

OR stock opened at C$13.43 on Monday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$11.90 and a twelve month high of C$18.59. The company has a market cap of C$2.48 billion and a PE ratio of -66.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86.

In other news, Director Charles Elijah Page sold 28,300 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.57, for a total value of C$412,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,915 shares in the company, valued at C$392,151.55.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -109.45%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Stories

