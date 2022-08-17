Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Announces $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1734 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,292,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,551. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 413.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

