Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Announces $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1734 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,292,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,551. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund
About Cornerstone Total Return Fund
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cornerstone Total Return Fund (CRF)
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.