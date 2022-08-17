Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1734 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRF opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $14.20.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
