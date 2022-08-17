Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1734 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRF opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 413.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 20.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.