Cortex (CTXC) Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week

Cortex (CTXC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000612 BTC on major exchanges. Cortex has a market cap of $28.45 million and $2.42 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,324.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00128938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00034706 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00066822 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 199,473,908 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai.

Cortex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

