CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Short Interest Update

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSGP. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.88.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.69. 37,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.44 and a beta of 0.92. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.68 and a 200 day moving average of $62.94. The company has a current ratio of 11.95, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Activity

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,150 shares of company stock valued at $349,179. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,362,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $298,035,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,318,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,462 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,742,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

