Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Short Interest Up 8.0% in July

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the July 15th total of 4,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Coursera Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:COUR traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $13.43. The company had a trading volume of 942,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,089. Coursera has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). Coursera had a negative net margin of 35.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Coursera’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Coursera

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COUR. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Coursera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Coursera from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $657,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,420,398 shares in the company, valued at $121,917,139.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,324.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 187,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,746. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $657,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,420,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,917,139.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 318,266 shares of company stock worth $5,040,822.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 187.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

