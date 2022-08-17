COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COVA. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the first quarter worth $16,297,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of COVA Acquisition by 246.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,392,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,680,000 after buying an additional 990,424 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its stake in COVA Acquisition by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 1,111,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 202,452 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in COVA Acquisition by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,111,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after acquiring an additional 274,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in COVA Acquisition by 42.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,004,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after acquiring an additional 300,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COVA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.88. 29,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,013. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. COVA Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

COVA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry in Southeast Asia or the United States.

