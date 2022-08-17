Cowen Lowers Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $128.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Cowen from $142.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.92.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $100.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.53. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $86.54 and a 12 month high of $135.99.

Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,318,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,555,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,128,000 after acquiring an additional 63,409 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,336,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

