Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Declares Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:USOI)

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0943 per share on Thursday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Stock Performance

USOI opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $5.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 42.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 3.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 956,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 28,349 shares during the last quarter.

