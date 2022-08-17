Credits (CS) Price Up 1.8% This Week

Credits (CS) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 16th. Credits has a market cap of $1.75 million and $30,702.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Credits has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Credits Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Credits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

