Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Short Interest Down 9.9% in July

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 90,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCAP shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Institutional Trading of Crescent Capital BDC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCAP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the second quarter worth about $47,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 93.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Down 0.2 %

Crescent Capital BDC Announces Dividend

CCAP traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $17.92. The company had a trading volume of 942 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.61%.

About Crescent Capital BDC

(Get Rating)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.