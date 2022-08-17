Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Trading Up 2% on Insider Buying Activity

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $16.87 and last traded at $16.77. 472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 287,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.

Specifically, insider Benjamin Conner bought 2,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $40,671.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,671.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Crescent Energy news, insider Benjamin Conner bought 2,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $40,671.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,671.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David C. Rockecharlie purchased 18,516 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $291,441.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 79,916 shares of company stock worth $1,275,408 over the last three months. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 93.76 and a beta of 2.56.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,591,000. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crescent Energy

(Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

Featured Articles

