Critical Analysis: GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) & Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS)

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) and GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Valens and GLG Life Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valens $62.37 million 3.04 -$39.11 million N/A N/A GLG Life Tech $8.63 million 0.25 -$18.91 million ($0.51) -0.11

GLG Life Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valens.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valens N/A N/A N/A GLG Life Tech -236.61% N/A -104.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Valens and GLG Life Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Valens and GLG Life Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valens 1 1 1 0 2.00 GLG Life Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valens currently has a consensus target price of $2.83, suggesting a potential upside of 138.10%. Given Valens’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Valens is more favorable than GLG Life Tech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Valens shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Valens beats GLG Life Tech on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valens

The Valens Company Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products. In addition, it offers CO2, ethanol, hydrocarbon, solvent-less and terpene extraction, analytical testing, formulation, product development, and custom manufacturing services. The company was formerly known as Valens Groworks Corp. and changed its name to The Valens Company Inc. in June 2020. The Valens Company Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About GLG Life Tech

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry. The company was formerly known as GLG Life Tech Limited and changed its name to GLG Life Tech Corporation in March 2007. GLG Life Tech Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

