Crossroads Impact (OTCMKTS:CRSS) Shares Up 3.3%

Shares of Crossroads Impact Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRSS – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.60 and last traded at $12.60. 1,933 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

Crossroads Impact Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.99.

About Crossroads Impact

Crossroads Impact Corp., a holding company, focuses on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. The company, through its subsidiary, Capital Plus Financial, a certified community development financial institution and certified B-Corp, supports Hispanic homeownership with a long term and fixed rate single family mortgage product.

