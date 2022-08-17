Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,725,650,000 after buying an additional 4,919,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $815,548,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,104,698,000 after purchasing an additional 896,553 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,099,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,334,000 after purchasing an additional 381,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,836,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,095,000 after purchasing an additional 365,735 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on Crown Castle International to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.06.

Crown Castle International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.30. 24,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,910. The stock has a market cap of $78.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $153.70 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

