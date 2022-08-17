Crowny (CRWNY) 24-Hour Volume Tops $67,763.00

Crowny (CRWNY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Crowny has a market cap of $639,871.22 and approximately $67,763.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crowny has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00036282 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio.

Buying and Selling Crowny

