Crust Shadow Price Tops $0.0091 (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CSM) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last week, Crust Shadow has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust Shadow has a total market cap of $905,781.43 and approximately $16,560.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,324.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00128938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00034706 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00066822 BTC.

Crust Shadow Profile

CSM is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin.

Buying and Selling Crust Shadow

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

