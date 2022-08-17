Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Robert J. Hariri Sells 2,000 Shares

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2022

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Rating) Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $86,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,467.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cryoport Stock Performance

NASDAQ CYRX traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.50. 226,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 13.69, a current ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $86.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.37.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 125.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cryoport

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth $37,949,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 119.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 948,578 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,115,000 after purchasing an additional 516,197 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 17.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $112,700,000 after purchasing an additional 485,972 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cryoport by 1,965.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $16,292,000 after purchasing an additional 444,100 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 29.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,661,069 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $57,632,000 after purchasing an additional 374,045 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CYRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cryoport from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

About Cryoport

(Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

