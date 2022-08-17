Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Robert J. Hariri Sells 2,000 Shares

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $86,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,467.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cryoport Stock Performance

NASDAQ CYRX traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.50. 226,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 13.69, a current ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $86.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.37.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 125.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cryoport

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth $37,949,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 119.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 948,578 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,115,000 after purchasing an additional 516,197 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 17.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $112,700,000 after purchasing an additional 485,972 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cryoport by 1,965.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $16,292,000 after purchasing an additional 444,100 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 29.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,661,069 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $57,632,000 after purchasing an additional 374,045 shares in the last quarter.

CYRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cryoport from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

