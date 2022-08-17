CryptEx Price Tops $3.78 (CRX)

CryptEx (CRX) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. One CryptEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.78 or 0.00015714 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CryptEx has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptEx has a total market cap of $320,951.67 and approximately $1,911.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,997.53 or 0.99871409 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00048255 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00025000 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000043 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001452 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker.

CryptEx Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars.

