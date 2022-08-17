Crypton (CRP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $40.00

Crypton (CRP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Crypton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00002588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypton has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and $40.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crypton has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,948.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001607 BTC.

About Crypton

Crypton is a coin. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 6,811,802 coins. The official website for Crypton is u.is. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

