CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Insider Buys $44,479.70 in Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 5,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $44,479.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 513,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,264,863.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CSP Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSPI opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a market cap of $37.89 million, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.38. CSP Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $9.98.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSP

About CSP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of CSP by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 270,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in CSP by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CSP by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in CSP during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. 24.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.